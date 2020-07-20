Classplus, Magic Bus to teach the underprivileged

“The app is set to benefit over 2,000 youngsters across 22 states in locations as remote as Kurnool in Hyderabad, Ambadi and Shahpur in Mumbai and Thane,” Classplus said in a statement.

Classplus mobile OS that enables coaching institutes to take brick-and-mortar set-ups online, has partnered with NGO Magic Bus to provide online education to poor kids enrolled on Magic Bus Livelihood programme. “The app is set to benefit over 2,000 youngsters across 22 states in locations as remote as Kurnool in Hyderabad, Ambadi and Shahpur in Mumbai and Thane,” Classplus said in a statement. Classplus has over 3,500 coaching centres and 10 lakh students on-board.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.