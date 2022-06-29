Classplus appoints Vaibhav Goel as vice president, product

Classplus, a mobile platform that empowers educators and content creators to launch their online teaching businesses, has appointed Vaibhav Goel as the vice president, product. Before joining Classplus, Goel was associated with Info Edge as executive vice president, product for almost two decades. Previously, he has spearheaded product growth at companies such as UnitedHealth Group and Adobe.

“When I met Mukul and Bhaswat, their vision of building UX friendly, scalable and robust SaaS products resonated with my own thoughts. With Classplus going global, I’m pumped and look forward to contributing to my fullest. Being in line with the tutor-first policy of Classplus, my aim will be to drive constant innovation, improvement, and enhancement throughout the product life-cycle,” Goel said in a statement.

At Classplus, he will lead the efforts to bolster the product innovation and user experience for over one lakh educators and content creators using the platform globally. Vaibhav will also chart the product roadmap for Classplus’ global expansion.

“At a time when we are expanding exponentially not just in India but globally, we need someone who can lead the product vision for us. With his proven track record of leading successful teams and executing high impact product strategies, Vaibhav’s experience will be critical as we expand our portfolio of products and services. Having a seasoned product veteran like him by our side is certainly a step in the right direction for us,” Bhaswat Agarwal, co-founder and COO, Classplus said.

In 2022, Classplus raised $70 million in a Series-D round led by Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global. This year also saw them announcing key leadership appointments including a new CTO and CFO. Classplus is firmly positioned in the creator economy space and has already begun its international expansion in Southeast Asia with countries like Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia.

