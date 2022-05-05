Classes to start in six new Nursing colleges of Haryana from July

According to Sanjeev Kaushal, chief secretary, Haryana, classes in six nursing colleges would commence from July. “The construction work of nursing colleges in Dherdu village of Kaithal, Khedi Ram Nagar village of Kurukshetra, Kheranwali village of Panchkula, Aura and Dayalpur village of Faridabad and Sadatpur village of Rewari is under process. for these colleges would be completed soon,” he said.

Apart from this, the new building of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Panchkula, has also been completed. “The classes for the upcoming academic session of this institute would be held in the new building from the August,” he added.

Till now, the classes are being held in another building, the chief secretary mentioned while presiding over the review meeting of development projects worth more than Rs 100 crore. The Chief Secretary reviewed several major projects including power, health, medical and technical education in the state and directed the concerned officials to complete them within the stipulated time period.

Apart from this, the construction work of Medical college in Koriawas in Narnaul, Medical College at Jind, Bhiwani and Dental College at Nalhar is being completed at a fast pace, he said, as per an official statement. Additionally, the work of the second phase of Kalpana Chawla Medical College is also under process.

With inputs from PTI.

