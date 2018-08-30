Class X student misses out on 1st rank as Bihar Board leaves answer unchecked; Patna HC imposes Rs 5 lakh fine

The student Bhavya Kumari who is a resident of Begu Sarai had to go to the High Court and fight this case. (Image: PTI)

The Patna high court has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the Bihar board as it left an answer unchecked of an examinee. The student whose answer remained unchecked ended up coming second in matriculation examination in 2017 because of the blunder that was committed by the Bihar School Examination Board.

The student Bhavya Kumari who is a resident of Begu Sarai had to go to the High Court and fight this case. The High Court then ordered that her answer sheet has to be re-evaluated. After the re-evaluation, Kumari was given one more mark and she equalled the score of the Bihar topper of 465/500.

Ratan Kumar who is handling Bhavya Kumari’s case told TOI that her client had applied for the xerox copies of her answer sheets of Hindi, Sanskrit and Social Science.

It was submitted before the high court that one answer in Social Science and Sanskrit each and three answers in Hindi were unchecked. “The BSEB, in its reply to the HC, accepted only one unevaluated answer,” the counsel was quoted as saying in the report.

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh ordered BSEB to revise Bhavya’s result in a span of two weeks and fined Rs 5 lakhs which are to be paid to Simultala residential school where Bhavya used to study. The court said that this money will be used to improve the infrastructure for its students.

The same bench had earlier also fined the BSEB for wrongly failing a student Priyanka Singh who was also giving her matriculation exams. The BSEB had committed a blunder by giving Priyanka 9 in her Sanskrit exam out of 100. She was given 29 in science out of 80. However, upon re-checking it was revealed that she had actually scored 80 in Sanskrit and 60 in science.