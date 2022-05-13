Class Saathi app to help in class room education in schools

South Korea-based edtech platform TagHive has launched its AI-powered clicker-based solution, Class Saathi learning app, which can be used for learning and assessment purposes. Since the app was launched in India in 2019, TagHive has entered into agreements with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha govts. The company is also working with close to 2,200 schools in these states.

The app is available on Play Store and has been downloaded by nearly 3.5 lakh students. TagHive is headed by Pankaj Agarwal, who is an alumni of IIT Kanpur and Harvard Business School. Agarwal said that he was surprised to see that while the world had changed, there wasn’t much change in schools in India and that the students were not getting the resources they needed.

“That is when I decided to create Class Saathi to be used in schools even without internet and electricity. We took input and got feedback from teachers and government officials in the space and built features and functions according to what they needed. The response was great because most solutions were designed for under-resourced schools and classrooms. Now, over 1000 schools use our assessment solutions and over 350,000 students have downloaded the Class Saathi self-assessment solution”, said Agarwal.

The app is a combination of a clicker device for students and a mobile/desktop application for teachers, parents and administrators. The app has been made in such a way that a teacher, after teaching a concept in a class, can ask a few “formative assessment” questions though the app to check the learning outcome of students. Parents and school administrations will also be able to see the learning data on their respective screens.

The company has also approached like-minded early adopters from governments and educational organisations, to kick-start pilot projects in their respective states.