Class 12 exams: Most states want to conduct exams, few demand prior vaccination of students

Amidst the ravaging second Covid-19 wave, the uncertainty over Class 12 board exams persists as authorities are treading cautiously on the issue. According to an Indian Express report, an overwhelming number of states and Union Territories from across the country are in favour of conducting Class 12 exams with only four states arguing against the move. Giving their feedback to the Education Ministry on the matter, as many as 32 states and UTs said they are amenable to conducting the exams whereas Delhi, Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar and Goa wanted the exams cancelled for this year.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had proposed two ways in which the Class 12 board exams could be conducted this year. Under Option A, the exams of major subjects will be conducted at designated examination centres and the marks in minor papers to be calculated on the basis of students’ performance in major subjects. On the other hand, under Option B, exams will be conducted at students’ own school instead of other exam centres and duration of the exam will also be curtailed to only 90 minutes instead of the present 180 minutes.

Of the 32 states which want the exams to be conducted, about 29 states/UTs have expressed their preference for Option B and said that they are ready to follow the final decision taken by the central government. On the other hand, three states namely Rajasthan, Tripura and Telangana have specifically backed Option A for conducting the exam. Even as the disagreement on the modality of conducting exams remains, a number of states are also demanding that teachers and students appearing for the exam must be fully vaccinated before the exams are conducted. Punjab, Sikkim, Jharkhand and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu have demanded that vaccines be provided for teachers and students on priority before holding the exams.

With all states having shared their feedback with the Education Ministry, the decision on conducting the Class 12 board exams is likely to be taken by June 1, the Indian Express reported. The insistence of centre and state governments on conducting the class 12 board exams is understandable as unlike Class 10th exams which were cancelled this year, Class 12th board exams play a prominent role in admissions to colleges, universities and many government recruitments.