Class 10th Board Results: Where and how to check subject scores of CBSE, ICSE and state boards

With the scare of having to sit for a re-exam gone for many class X students under CBSE, the next big picture they have to look up is the results. Soon, many education boards in the country will be coming up with the results for class X examinations. Ever state education board in India along with CBSE and ICSE will pin the results at results.nic.in and results.gov.in. However, there are many state education board who post their results on various other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Punjab School Education Board is one of the boards who will post their results on one such third party websites.

Education boards of states like Andra Pradesh and Telangana will post the results on manabadi.com. However, other than the websites mentioned earlier, students can visit the respective official websites that are run by the state education board to check the results as well as to keep themselves updated with all the latest updates. In order to check the complete list of state education board run website, take a look at the list below.