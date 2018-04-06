Class 10th Board Results: Where and how to check subject scores of CBSE, ICSE and state boards

With the scare of having to sit for a re-exam gone for many class X students under CBSE, the next big picture they have to look up is the results. Soon, many education boards in the country will be coming up with the results for class X examinations. Ever state education board in India along with CBSE and ICSE will pin the results at results.nic.in and results.gov.in. However, there are many state education board who post their results on various other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Punjab School Education Board is one of the boards who will post their results on one such third party websites.
Education boards of states like Andra Pradesh and Telangana will post the results on manabadi.com. However, other than the websites mentioned earlier, students can visit the respective official websites that are run by the state education board to check the results as well as to keep themselves updated with all the latest updates. In order to check the complete list of state education board run website, take a look at the list below.
|Class 10 Boards (Including State Boards, CBSE, ICSE)
|Official Websites
|CBSE
|cbse.nic.in
|ICSE
|cisce.org
|Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh
|bse.ap.gov.in
|Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
|apdhte.nic.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Assam
|sebaonline.org
|Bihar School Examination Board
|biharboard.ac.in
|Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|gbshse.gov.in
|Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education
|cgbse.nic.in
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board
|gseb.org
|Board of School Education, Haryana
|bseh.org.in
|Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
|hpbose.org
|Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education
|jkbose.jk.gov.in
|Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board
|kseeb.kar.nic.in
|Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board
|keralapareekshabhavan.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh
|mpbse.nic.in
|Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Manipur
|bsem.nic.in
|Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura
|mbose.in
|Mizoram Board of School Education
|mbse.edu.in
|Nagaland Board of School Education
|nbsenagaland.com
|Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
|bseodisha.ac.in
|Punjab School Education Board
|pseb.ac.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
|Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu
|dge.tn.gov.in
|Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana
|bse.telangana.gov.in
|Tripura Board of Secondary Education
|tbse.in
|Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
|upmsp.edu.in
|Uttarakhand Board of School Education
|ubse.uk.gov.in
|West Bengal Board of Secondary Education
|wbbse.org