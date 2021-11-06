Class 10th, 12th Term 1 exam: CBSE releases important guidelines, instructions

The board also said that it will supply the customised OMR sheets to all the schools and the same OMR sheet will be provided to the students to mark their answers.

Central Board of Secondary Education in an important development has put out a notice for candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Term 1 Exam this year. As per the available information, the term 1 examination for Class 10th and Class 12th students are to be conducted in the ongoing November month. As per the schedule, the term 1 exam for class 10th students is going to commence from November 17 whereas the exams for Class 12th will begin from November 16.

As per the recent notice put out by the CBSE, the term 1 examination will be conducted in an objective type format for both the classes. Each exam will run for a duration of 90 minutes and the exam timing will commence at 11:30 AM in the morning. The exam time has been changed to 11:30 AM from the earlier 10:30 AM in the wake of the onset of winter. The CBSE notice also announced that all candidates will be given a total of 20 additional minutes to read the question paper and go through it before attempting the paper. The reading time of 20 minutes will remain the same for candidates of class 10th as well as class 12th and uniform across all categories, the CBSE notice read.

In addition to the major announcement related to the exam timing, duration and the nature of the exam, the centrale education board also released other vital instructions related to the practical or internal assessment work to be undertaken by the candidates. The CBSE also instructed the affiliated schools to submit the marks of the practical exams and the internal assessment marks in time and warned that strict action will be taken against the schools that do not comply with the announced deadlines.

The board also said that it will supply the customised OMR sheets to all the schools and the same OMR sheet will be provided to the students to mark their answers. Students will also be provided with a separate rough work space in addition to the question paper and the OMR sheet in order to help them solve analytical and mathematical problems in a smooth manner.