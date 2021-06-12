Class 10 Boards Results: CBSE, other state boards set evaluation criteria; here’s all the details

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also cancelled class 10 ICSE board exams.

On the back of the second Covid-19 wave in India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the board examinations for Class 10 students back in April this year. The board said that it will evaluate students on the basis of an objective criteria. Post this announcement, many state boards stepped forth to cancel Class 10 board examinations except some. For Assam, the exams have been postponed as of now.

It is to note that CBSE will evaluate students in a way that 20 marks will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessments that schools conducted and have shared with the government. For unit tests, evaluation has been kept for 10 marks and 30 marks for half-yearly examinations. For pre-boards, 40 marks have been kept.

Last year, the board gave marks to students depending on the papers they have attempted. During the first outbreak of Covid-19 in India in 2020, almost half the board exams had been conducted, and the rest were cancelled.

Similarly, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also cancelled class 10 ICSE board exams. All ICSE affiliated schools have been asked to prepare datasheets of the marks students have obtained in Class 9 and 10. Depending on this data, the board is likely to take a call on results.

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has for now deferred the class 10 exams. For practicals, students who have missed because of COVID-19 infection, the board has decided to give minimum marks required for passing. The results for Class 10 students will be prepared as per their internal assessment.

In Gujarat, the government has cancelled the exams and decided to promote all class 10 students under Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). This year, there are 8.72 lakh regular students who were to appear for Class 10 board examination in Gujarat. However, for students who wanted to reappear this year, there will be no exemption and the exam will be conducted when there is a decline in Covid-19 cases.

For West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra also, the exams have been cancelled and marks will be awarded depending on their previous performances as well as some work assignments. Karnataka has postponed the class 10 exams (SSLC) from June this year to July. Last year as well, the state was successful in conducting exams during the month of May.