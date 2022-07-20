Class 10, 12 Board exams: many students skipped Class 10, 12 Board exams in various states this year – check details here

After a gap of two years, Class 10 and 12 Board exams were physically held. It is reported that a large number of students registered but didn’t turn up for their Class 10 and 12 Board exams held this year. These registrations were from the education boards of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Indian Express has collected a report for the last few years to check the jump in the non-attendance of students this year over the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Indian Express has analyzed the attendance data of at least 17 state Boards for the Class 10 exams.

According to the IE report, Board exams were disrupted in 2020 and 2021 during the first and second waves of the pandemic. Last year, most states dropped their Board tests and promoted all Class 10th students. This year marked the first time since the pandemic that the Class 10 and 12 Board exams were held this year.

Also read| CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: CBSE Board to release Term 2 Class 10th, 12th results soon; details here

This year, a large number of absentees has prompted several states to launch probes and internal investigations. The extent of non-attendants, thus, shot up from 2.2% to 4.4%.

On the other hand, Assam has reported over 14,000 (3.4%) students in Class 10 who did not write exams this year compared to 6,488 (1.8%) in 2019, the Education Department is conducting an “overall review”.

After the declaration of the results in June, the department issued a show cause notice to 102 government schools for poor pass percentages. Echoing Das, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the pandemic has disrupted the continuity of the education system. Numerous students didn’t study, and many lost the certainty to sit for exams”

The Maharashtra school education department has also initiated an inquiry. Around 10,000 (0.7%) of the state’s Class 12 students who registered for the exams did not appear for the exam 1,567 in (0.1%) 2019. School Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare said it was important to study the data as it might lead to a huge dropout problem.

While most state governments attribute absenteeism to the disruption in teaching-learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, others say the students were expecting another year of online exams or even a cancellation of the exams.