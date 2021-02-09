Class 10, 12 annual exams to begin from April 1 in Jammu

The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said.
The exams for class 10 will begin from April 3 and culminate on April 24.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday announced that the annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will commence from April 1 in Jammu region.
As per the notification issued by joint secretary of JKBOSE, the exams for class 10 will begin from April 3 and culminate on April 24 while those for class 12 will start from April 1 and end on April 29, an official said.