Civil engineering students’ scores below 40% in maths on an average, AICTE says

AICTE has done a survey to understand the quality of technical education and learning gaps affecting the employment prospects of engineering graduates. According to the survey, it is found that first-year engineering students struggle with mathematics more than any other core subject.



It is also found that civil engineering students are the “lowest performers” in “fundamental subjects”. This survey was done with 1.29 Lakh Students from 2,003 AICTE-approved institutes who participated between last September and June 7 this year. It shows that the basic level of maths is yet not cleared among the students. Ignoring the foundational learning level in primary classes is the major reason for securing less in maths.



This survey was done through a specially designed online test named PARAKH. Students were assessed on physics, chemistry, and maths, while 2nd, 3rd and 4th -year students were tested on the basis of competency in their area of specialisation. For 3rd and 4th year students, the overall scores also took into account their performance in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).



According to the AICTE survey, Civil Engineering Department is the lowest-performing department across maths, physics, and chemistry. The civil department is required more focus on fundamental subjects.



The overall report card shows that second-year students were the top performers while third and fourth-year students reflected a clear dip. For Example, in the case of civil engineering students, the average score, out of a total of 100, saw a drop from 53.9% in first year to 50.36% in the fourth year; in the case of CSE students, it dropped from 54.78% in the first year to 50.83% in the fourth year.



This can be seen in the aptitude test performance. In the Civil Engineering Department Performance, score dropped from 52.6% in first year to 47.3% in fourth year; in CSE, it tumbled from 54.4% to 50.6%.



The report brings up that students usually lose focus on aptitude-related topics such as general knowledge and logical reasoning that companies consider while recruiting.



On the other side, it is also observed that third and fourth-year students are gaining interest in Internet of Things (IoT), AI, Data Science, Robotics and Cyber Security.



It is also observed that those students who secured above 85% in Class XII Board Exams got 54.01% marks in PARAKH, as compared to 41.11% by those who had scored 40-55% in their board exams.



The major concern of AICTE is providing employment to engineering graduates. According to the data, 3.96 lakh to 5.8 lakh students have got campus placements in 2019-20.