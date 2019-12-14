Citizenship bill protest: Jamia postpones semester exams scheduled today

Published: December 14, 2019 11:24:48 AM

Jamia students have called a university lockdown on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against CAB and also against the Friday's violence following clashes with police during their march.

“All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed,” a senior varsity official said.

The Jamia Millia Islamia has postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).



