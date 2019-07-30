Cisco to train 1 million students in India on digital skills by 2025

Earlier this month, Cisco, Accenture and Quest Alliance signed pact with the Directorate General of Training and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to bolster digital skill development among up to 1.5 million students in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country via the Bharat Skills portal.

US-based networking giant Cisco on Tuesday said it aims to train one million students in India on digital skills by 2025. Through its Cisco Networking Academy, the company has already trained more than 3.5 lakh people in India. “In 2016, we had committed to training 2,50,000 students by 2020, which was achieved a year ahead of schedule,” Cisco SVP-IT and CIO-International VC Gopalratnam said at the Cisco India Summit (CIS) 2019 here.

Cisco is now expanding the Networking Academy programme to train one million students in India by 2025, he added. “This commitment is aligned to Cisco’s goal of positively impacting 50 million people in India by 2025 and is aimed at creating a pool of highly-skilled technology professionals who will accelerate India’s digital transformation,” he said. Through the programme, schools, colleges, universities, vocational institutions, government bodies and non-profit organisations are provided a Cisco developed curriculum on IoT that can be integrated with the institution’s own educational offerings.

Cisco also supports government education institutes in providing training on networking and cybersecurity skills aimed at improving the employability of engineering graduates, Gopalratnam said. Earlier this month, Cisco, Accenture and Quest Alliance signed pact with the Directorate General of Training and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to bolster digital skill development among up to 1.5 million students in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country via the Bharat Skills portal.