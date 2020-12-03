  • MORE MARKET STATS

CISCE writes to CMs seeking permission to reopen schools: Here’s when CISCE-affiliated schools could resume

By: |
December 3, 2020 7:30 PM

CISCE has requested the chief ministers of all the states to allow the reopening of schools for the final run-up to the examinations.

board examSchools across India were closed in March after the outbreak of COVID-19. (Photo source: IE)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has asked chief ministers of all the states to allow partial reopening of schools from January 4. In a letter written to CMs of all the states, the CISCE said that students of classes 10 and 12, who will appear in board exams, should be allowed to participate in doubt-clearing sessions, practical works, project works and SUPW or Socially Useful Productive Work. The council, which conducts the ISC and ICSE board exams, has also written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India to share dates of Assembly elections due in April and May so that they can finalise the date sheet for board exams.

“All schools have been closed during the pandemic but most of them continued teaching despite the closure. The blended manner of the offline and online learning process has helped completion of syllabus,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive of CISCE.

Related News

But CISCE has requested the chief ministers of all the states to allow the reopening of schools for the final run-up to the examinations, he said.

Arathoon asserted that the time will be utilised for doubt clearing and practical work as it will be extremely beneficial for the students appearing in board exams. Emphasising on the need of following social distancing norms, Arathoon said that if allowed to reopen, schools will follow all safety guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Schools across India were closed in March after the outbreak of COVID-19 and were only partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, there are few states that have decided not to allow the reopening of schools in view of a spike in the number of cases. This forced the board to cancel the pending exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) too has not made any decision regarding the schedule of board exams next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CISCE writes to CMs seeking permission to reopen schools Here’s when CISCE-affiliated schools could resume
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 examinations to be held in written mode; Central board to introduce new question pattern
2COVID-19: CBSE officials rule out conducting board exams online, to be in written mode only
3Haryana to include yoga as separate subject in all government schools from next session