  • MORE MARKET STATS

CISCE to conduct board exams in offline mode, announces revised date sheet

By: |
October 23, 2021 5:12 PM

The council also released a revised date sheet according to which the ICSE exams for class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 12.

"The CISCE has been in receipt of numerous mails from heads of schools, parents and students who had expressed their difficulties and apprehensions if first semester exam were to be conducted online," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive, CISCE."The CISCE has been in receipt of numerous mails from heads of schools, parents and students who had expressed their difficulties and apprehensions if first semester exam were to be conducted online," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive, CISCE.

The first term board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Saturday.

The council also released a revised date sheet according to which the ICSE exams for class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 12.
The exams will conclude on December 16 and 20 respectively.

Related News

The CISCE had last week announced the postponement of first term exams citing reasons “beyond its control”. Earlier, the class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to begin from November 15 and 16 respectively.

“The CISCE has been in receipt of numerous mails from heads of schools, parents and students who had expressed their difficulties and apprehensions if first semester exam were to be conducted online,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive, CISCE.

Arathoon said the major reasons cited by students and parents for not conducting online exams were non-avaliblity of devices, irregular power supply and network and bandwidth problems.

“After much deliberations, we decided that the exams will be conducted in offline mode in their respective schools. Detailed guidelines will be announce shortly,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CISCE to conduct board exams in offline mode announces revised date sheet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CISCE Board Exams 2022: Revised CISCE datesheet released today; Offline mode exams, say officials
2UP govt to transfer money to bank accounts of students’ parents for buying uniform, school bags
3All regional languages kept in minor subjects category for 1st term exams for class 10, 12: CBSE