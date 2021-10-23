CISCE Board Exams 2022: Revised CISCE datesheet released today; Offline mode exams, say officials

The council was forced the cancel the board exams this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. (File)

CISCE Board Exams 2022 Datesheet Released: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the datesheet for the 2022 board examination. The exams, which were originally scheduled to start from November 15 for both ICSE and ISC students, will now begin from November 22.

The council, which administers the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class X and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Exam for Class XII students, on October 19 postponed the dates by a week for reasons “beyond control”.

CISCE Board Exams 2022 Offline: The council also reversed its earlier decision to offer both offline and online options and said in its latest notice that it would conduct only offline exams.

Students will appear for the board exam at their respective schools. The Class X (ICSE) Exams will be held from 11 AM, while Class XII students will begin writing their papers from 2 PM. The question papers and answer booklets will be provided 10 minutes in advance. The exams will be of one hour duration for Class X students and one-and-a-half hours for Class XII students.

CISCE Board Exams 2022: This year, the council will conduct the exams in two terms. The council has divided the academic session into two semesters, with each covering approximately 50% of the syllabus. The syllabus itself has been reduced for several subjects due to the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The council was forced the cancel the board exams this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools and educational institutions have mostly been shut since the first wave of the pandemic during March 2020 as learning moved online.

While some states allowed schools to reopen later in 2020, the situation worsened by the time board exams were to take their cancellation and students being marked on the basis of internal assessment.