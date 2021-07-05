CISCE slashes classes 10, 12 syllabi for 2022 board exams

The council added that it had undertaken a review of the syllabi for several subjects at ISC and ICSE levels

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination has drastically cut the English and Indian languages syllabi for ICSE and ISC for the upcoming tutorial session. The council made the announcement on its website. Students will need to log on to the council official website to access the revised syllabus for the 2022 exams. In a letter to heads of schools, the council referred to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and said the closure of educational facilities along with a lack of educational hours throughout the previous year had hit the teaching-learning processes. The council added that it had undertaken a review of the syllabi for several subjects at ISC and ICSE levels, especially for classes 10 and 12 for the upcoming session in an attempt to identify portions that could be cut without compromising the quality of education.

In its letter, the council further added that in case there was need to reduce the syllabus even further, the subject teachers concerned should transact it strictly according to the sequence of topics to ensure that all affiliated schools broadly teach the same topics and, if needed, facilitate a reduction in the syllabus.

The council, like most others boards and councils, cancelled board exams for classes 10 and 12 this year amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 in India, considering the safety of students. The council will use marks obtained in internal assessment marks and students’ past performance to score the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results, it told the Supreme Court, which was hearing a plea that it should relook the decision to cancel board exams.