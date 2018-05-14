CISCE result 2018: ICSE class 10 results today! Check cisce.org

CISCE result 2018: The CISCE result 2018, or ICSE Class 10 result or Class 10 result will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination today (14th May) at 3 PM on cisce.org.

CISCE result 2018: The CISCE result 2018, or ICSE Class 10 result or Class 10 result will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination today (14th May) at 3 PM. The results will be available at the official website- cisce.org. The results will also be available on cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in and cisce.azurewebsites.net. The results can also be obtained via SMS.

The class 10th examinations were conducted by the CISCE from February 26 to March 28, whereas ISC examinations were conducted from February 7 to April 2, 2018. Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams. Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ICSE class 10th results and ISC class 12th results on May 29. Last year, 96.47 percent students cleared the Class 12th examinations, while 98.53 percent students passed Class 10th.

Check more details below:

Name of the exam: ICSE Class 10th 2018

Name of the board: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE

Official website: cisce.org.

ICSE 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1:Click on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ICSE Result 2018.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on Results and download ICSE 2018 results.

How to check ICSE 10th result 2018 via SMS:

Step 1: Type ICSE <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

Step 3: Send the message to 09248082883

About Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE):

Established in 1958, CISCE was granted permission to conduct public examination in 1973. The council annually conducts the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination along with the board also conducts Certificate of Vocational Education Examination in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Good luck to all the candidates!