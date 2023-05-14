CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Scorecard to be out shortly on cisce.org; check passing marks

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ISC Class 12th Results 2023 today on May 14, 2023. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) results 2023 will be released at 3.00 p.m. The results will be made available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and on the official website of CISCE at https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker.
The schools will be able to access the results by logging in into the CAREERS Portal, using the School Principal’s ID and password. CISCE ISC or Class 12 ISC examination was held from February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for CISCE Examination this year for both classes 10th and 12th. Follow this LIVE blog to check latest updates on CISCE ISC Class 12th Results 2023.
The minimum score required to clear the ISC exam is 40 in each subject as well as aggregate.
Students need to keep their admit card handy to view their results. The following information will be required while checking the results mentioned on the admit card.
For any queries pertaining to the results, schools can contact CISCE helpdesk at heIpdeskttZcisce.ora or call up on 1800-203-2414.