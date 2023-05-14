scorecardresearch
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Scorecard to be out shortly on cisce.org; check passing marks

ISC 12th Board Result 2023 Live on cisce.org, results.cisce.org. CISCE will declare class 12th results at 3 p.m. today. Know how to check here.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
CISCE ISC 12th Board Result 2023 Live: Class 12 or ISC examination commenced from February 13, 2023.
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ISC Class 12th Results 2023 today on May 14, 2023. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) results 2023 will be released at 3.00 p.m. The results will be made available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and on the official website of CISCE at https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker.

The schools will be able to access the results by logging in into the CAREERS Portal, using the School Principal’s ID and password. CISCE ISC or Class 12 ISC examination was held from February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for CISCE Examination this year for both classes 10th and 12th. Follow this LIVE blog to check latest updates on CISCE ISC Class 12th Results 2023.

Live Updates

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates:

11:51 (IST) 14 May 2023
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Minimum marks needed to clear exam

The minimum score required to clear the ISC exam is 40 in each subject as well as aggregate.

11:42 (IST) 14 May 2023
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Documents to keep handy to check results

Students need to keep their admit card handy to view their results. The following information will be required while checking the results mentioned on the admit card.

  • Roll Number
  • Date of Birth
    • 11:36 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Results to be OUT at 3 p.m. today

    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 will be released at 3 p.m. today on May 14, 2023. The results can be viewed on https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/.

    10:53 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Results can be viewed on following links

    Candidates and other stakeholders can access the results by visiting CISCE’s website:

  • https://cisce.org/
  • https://results.cisce.org/
    • 10:50 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Steps to be followed to check results on CISCE’s website
  • For accessing ISC Class 12 2023 Examination results, select ISC from the Course option on the website.
  • Next, to view the result, enter the Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA (as shown on the screen).
  • To print the results, click on the “Print” button provided on the results web page.
    • 10:35 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: CISCE helpline for results queries

    For any queries pertaining to the results, schools can contact CISCE helpdesk at heIpdeskttZcisce.ora or call up on 1800-203-2414.

    10:33 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Here’s how to check ISC 12th Result 2023 on CAREERS portal
  • On logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the ’Examination’ tile.
  • On the Menu Bar, click on ’ISC’ for accessing the ISC Class 12th 2023 Examination Results.
  • From the ICSE/ ISC menu, click on ’Reports’.
  • Click on 'Result Tabulation’ to View / Print the School’s Result Tabulation.
  • Click on the 'Comparison Table’ to View / Print the same.
    • First published on: 14-05-2023 at 10:31 IST

