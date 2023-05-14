CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Live: Girls outshine boys; overall pass percentage 96.93%

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ISC Class 12th Results 2023 today on May 14, 2023. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) results 2023 was released at 3.00 p.m. Students can view their scorecard available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and on the official website of CISCE at https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker.

Live Updates

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: