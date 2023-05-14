CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Live: Girls outshine boys; overall pass percentage 96.93%

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ISC Class 12th Results 2023 today on May 14, 2023. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) results 2023 was released at 3.00 p.m. Students can view their scorecard available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and on the official website of CISCE at https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker.
The schools will be able to access the results by logging in into the CAREERS Portal, using the School Principal’s ID and password. CISCE ISC or Class 12 ISC examination was held from February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for CISCE Examination this year for both classes 10th and 12th. Follow this LIVE blog to check latest updates on CISCE ISC Class 12th Results 2023.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Highlights: Results OUT on cbse.gov.in; Overall pass percentage dropped, no toppers list
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates:
“Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who have passed the ICSE and ISC board exams! You all are the golden future of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. With hard work and unwavering dedication, keep passing every test of life like this, this is my wish. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati always be with everyone,” Adityanath wrote in a tweet.
https://twitter.com/myogiadityanath/status/1657688235760570368
ISC
Riyaa Agarwal – 99.75 per cent
Ipshita Bhattacharyya – 99.75 per cent
Mohd Aryaan Tariq – 99.75 per cent
Subham Kumar Agarwal – 99.75 per cent
Manya Gupta – 99.75 per cent
A total of 5 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these 5 students, 3 are girls.
As per officials ISC Results 2023 pass percentage are as following:
Total number of candidates who appeared for ICSE is 237,631, including 128,131 (53.92 %) boys and 109,500 girls (46.08 %).
The overall pass percentage of girls in CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 is 98.01%. For boys the overall pass percentage is 95.96%.
The overall CISCE ISC Class 12th Results 2023 pass percentage is 96.93%.
To check CISCE board exam results, students need index number and unique ID as login credentials. You will also be asked to fill Captcha.
CISCE has DECLARED ISC or Class 12th Result 2023 on its official website. The links to check the results have been activated. Follow below given steps to check results. Stay tuned to check pass percentage, toppers list and more.
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 will be released in next 25 minutes. Stay tuned to check toppers list, pass percentage and more here.
CISCE will announce the results through a press conference at its office – Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi – 110017. The results will be out at 3 p.m.
To check CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 on DigiLocker you need to first download the Digilocker app from the play store. Then follow the below given steps to view the results. Note: Students can also check results by visiting DigiLocker's official website.
Students who are not satisfied with their class 12th results can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. The CISCE re-checking window will be activated after the declaration of the results on the official website – cisce.org. Students will be required to pay Rs 1,000 per paper per subject for re-evaluation.
The minimum score required to clear the ISC exam is 40 in each subject as well as aggregate.
Students need to keep their admit card handy to view their results. The following information will be required while checking the results mentioned on the admit card.
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 will be released at 3 p.m. today on May 14, 2023. The results can be viewed on https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/.
Candidates and other stakeholders can access the results by visiting CISCE’s website:
For any queries pertaining to the results, schools can contact CISCE helpdesk at heIpdeskttZcisce.ora or call up on 1800-203-2414.