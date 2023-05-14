CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Live: CISCE Class 12th results OUT on cisce.org; here’s how to check

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ISC Class 12th Results 2023 today on May 14, 2023. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) results 2023 will be released at 3.00 p.m. The results will be made available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and on the official website of CISCE at https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker.

