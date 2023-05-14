CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Live: CISCE Class 12th results OUT on cisce.org; here’s how to check

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ISC Class 12th Results 2023 today on May 14, 2023. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) results 2023 will be released at 3.00 p.m. The results will be made available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and on the official website of CISCE at https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker.
The schools will be able to access the results by logging in into the CAREERS Portal, using the School Principal’s ID and password. CISCE ISC or Class 12 ISC examination was held from February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for CISCE Examination this year for both classes 10th and 12th. Follow this LIVE blog to check latest updates on CISCE ISC Class 12th Results 2023.
CISCE has DECLARED ISC or Class 12th Result 2023 on its official website. The links to check the results have been activated. Follow below given steps to check results. Stay tuned to check pass percentage, toppers list and more.
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 will be released in next 25 minutes. Stay tuned to check toppers list, pass percentage and more here.
CISCE will announce the results through a press conference at its office – Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi – 110017. The results will be out at 3 p.m.
To check CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 on DigiLocker you need to first download the Digilocker app from the play store. Then follow the below given steps to view the results. Note: Students can also check results by visiting DigiLocker's official website.
Students who are not satisfied with their class 12th results can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. The CISCE re-checking window will be activated after the declaration of the results on the official website – cisce.org. Students will be required to pay Rs 1,000 per paper per subject for re-evaluation.
The minimum score required to clear the ISC exam is 40 in each subject as well as aggregate.
Students need to keep their admit card handy to view their results. The following information will be required while checking the results mentioned on the admit card.
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 will be released at 3 p.m. today on May 14, 2023. The results can be viewed on https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/.
Candidates and other stakeholders can access the results by visiting CISCE’s website:
For any queries pertaining to the results, schools can contact CISCE helpdesk at heIpdeskttZcisce.ora or call up on 1800-203-2414.