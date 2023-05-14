CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Highlights: Girls outshine boys; overall pass percentage 96.93%

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Education
Updated:
CISCE ISC 12th Board Result 2023 Live DECLARED: Class 12 or ISC examination commenced from February 13, 2023.
CISCE ISC 12th Board Result 2023 Live DECLARED: Class 12 or ISC examination commenced from February 13, 2023.

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ISC Class 12th Results 2023 today on May 14, 2023. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) results 2023 was released at 3.00 p.m. Students can view their scorecard available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and on the official website of CISCE at https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker.

The schools will be able to access the results by logging in into the CAREERS Portal, using the School Principal’s ID and password. CISCE ISC or Class 12 ISC examination was held from February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for CISCE Examination this year for both classes 10th and 12th. Follow this LIVE blog to check latest updates on CISCE ISC Class 12th Results 2023.

Live Updates

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates:

16:11 (IST) 14 May 2023
Not satisfied with your scores? Here’s what you can do

If any student is not satisfied with their class 12th results, they can simply apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. The application will be opened on the official website of CISCE after the result declaration- cisce.org.

NOTE: It must be noted that students have to pay Rs 1,000 per paper per subject for re-evaluation.

16:07 (IST) 14 May 2023
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulates students

“Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who have passed the ICSE and ISC board exams! You all are the golden future of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. With hard work and unwavering dedication, keep passing every test of life like this, this is my wish. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati always be with everyone,” Adityanath wrote in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/myogiadityanath/status/1657688235760570368

16:01 (IST) 14 May 2023
ISC Results 2023: Category wise pass percentage

ISC

  • SC: 96.15%
  • ST: 95.58%
  • OBC: 96.90%
    • 15:53 (IST) 14 May 2023
    ISC Class 12th Result 2023: Name wise toppers list

    Riyaa Agarwal – 99.75 per cent

    Ipshita Bhattacharyya – 99.75 per cent

    Mohd Aryaan Tariq – 99.75 per cent

    Subham Kumar Agarwal – 99.75 per cent

    Manya Gupta – 99.75 per cent

    15:51 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023: Toppers List

    A total of 5 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of these 5 students, 3 are girls.

    15:43 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023: Region wise performance

    As per officials ISC Results 2023 pass percentage are as following:

  • North: 96.51%
  • East: 96.63%
  • West: 98.34%
  • South: 99.20%
    • 15:35 (IST) 14 May 2023
    ICSE ISC Class 12 Results 2023: Candidates Stats

    Total number of candidates who appeared for ICSE is 237,631, including 128,131 (53.92 %) boys and 109,500 girls (46.08 %).

    15:28 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Girls have outperformed boys

    The overall pass percentage of girls in CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 is 98.01%. For boys the overall pass percentage is 95.96%.

    15:26 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Results 2023: Pass percentage

    The overall CISCE ISC Class 12th Results 2023 pass percentage is 96.93%.

    15:10 (IST) 14 May 2023
    Use these details to check your scorecard

    To check CISCE board exam results, students need index number and unique ID as login credentials. You will also be asked to fill Captcha.

    15:04 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 DECLARED

    CISCE has DECLARED ISC or Class 12th Result 2023 on its official website. The links to check the results have been activated. Follow below given steps to check results. Stay tuned to check pass percentage, toppers list and more.

    14:35 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: 25 minutes to go

    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 will be released in next 25 minutes. Stay tuned to check toppers list, pass percentage and more here.

    12:26 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE to release ISC Result 2023 via press conference

    CISCE will announce the results through a press conference at its office – Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi – 110017. The results will be out at 3 p.m.

    12:15 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: How to check results on DigiLocker

    To check CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 on DigiLocker you need to first download the Digilocker app from the play store. Then follow the below given steps to view the results. Note: Students can also check results by visiting DigiLocker's official website.

  • Create an account on the app or website.
  • Fill in the username and password to login.
  • Sync Aadhar number if required.
  • Then choose Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination from the dropdown on left sidebar.
  • Select the ISC marksheet.
  • Fill in year of passing and roll number.
  • Click on get documents to download the digital marksheet or certificate.
    • 12:06 (IST) 14 May 2023
    What to do if you are not satisfied with your results

    Students who are not satisfied with their class 12th results can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. The CISCE re-checking window will be activated after the declaration of the results on the official website – cisce.org. Students will be required to pay Rs 1,000 per paper per subject for re-evaluation.

    11:51 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Minimum marks needed to clear exam

    The minimum score required to clear the ISC exam is 40 in each subject as well as aggregate.

    11:42 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Documents to keep handy to check results

    Students need to keep their admit card handy to view their results. The following information will be required while checking the results mentioned on the admit card.

  • Roll Number
  • Date of Birth
    • 11:36 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Results to be OUT at 3 p.m. today

    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 will be released at 3 p.m. today on May 14, 2023. The results can be viewed on https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/.

    10:53 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Results can be viewed on following links

    Candidates and other stakeholders can access the results by visiting CISCE’s website:

  • https://cisce.org/
  • https://results.cisce.org/
    • 10:50 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Steps to be followed to check results on CISCE’s website
  • For accessing ISC Class 12 2023 Examination results, select ISC from the Course option on the website.
  • Next, to view the result, enter the Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA (as shown on the screen).
  • To print the results, click on the “Print” button provided on the results web page.
    • 10:35 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: CISCE helpline for results queries

    For any queries pertaining to the results, schools can contact CISCE helpdesk at heIpdeskttZcisce.ora or call up on 1800-203-2414.

    10:33 (IST) 14 May 2023
    CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Here’s how to check ISC 12th Result 2023 on CAREERS portal
  • On logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the ’Examination’ tile.
  • On the Menu Bar, click on ’ISC’ for accessing the ISC Class 12th 2023 Examination Results.
  • From the ICSE/ ISC menu, click on ’Reports’.
  • Click on 'Result Tabulation’ to View / Print the School’s Result Tabulation.
  • Click on the 'Comparison Table’ to View / Print the same.
    • First published on: 14-05-2023 at 10:31 IST

    Stock Market