CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Highlights: Girls outshine boys; overall pass percentage 96.93%

16:11 (IST) 14 May 2023

Not satisfied with your scores? Here’s what you can do

If any student is not satisfied with their class 12th results, they can simply apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. The application will be opened on the official website of CISCE after the result declaration- cisce.org.

NOTE: It must be noted that students have to pay Rs 1,000 per paper per subject for re-evaluation.