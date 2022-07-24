CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 declared on cisce.org, direct link and other details here

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) hThe Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12th result 2022 in online mode. Students can now download their ISC results online from the official website- cisce.org. They are advised to keep their credentials handy to check their results. The results were announced at 5 PM.

To qualify for the exam, a student is required to secure at least 33 per cent marks on each paper and overall to clear the Class 12 exam. Students should note that if they did not appear either in semester 1 or semester 2 as a whole will be marked absent. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download ISC 12th Result 2022.

How and where to download CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of CISCE – cisce.org. Click on the notification link that reads ‘CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. Candidates are required to enter their unique ID, index number, and other required information on the login page. Then, CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are required to download CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Other ways to download CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022

Students can also download CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 through SMS & DigiLocker. To check through SMS, the candidates are required to type ISC followed by your unique ID in a new message and send it to ‘09248082883’. The students will be able to download digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and passing certificate through Digi locker after 24 hours of the publication of the results.

What are the dates for re-evaluation?

Students can apply for a re-check of their semester 2 marks through the official website. The facility will be active from 5 pm on 24 July till 30 July. Candidates will have to pay ₹1,000 per subject for re-evaluation.