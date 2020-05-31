CISCE Class 10,12 Exams: Big update on exam centre of pending papers – check here

The CISCE authority also gives an opportunity for the students to appear for the exam during compartmental tests (Representative image)

There’s good news for the students of class 10th, and 12th of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The board has announced a number of measures for the students who will be appear for the pending exams soon.

The board has allowed the students to attend the pending examinations from the city (or the nearby CISCE affiliated school) where they are in the present situation. The move comes keeping in mind that many students might have moved to different locations after the imposition of nationwide lockdown on March 25,2020.

The CISCE authority also gives an opportunity for the students to appear for the exam during compartmental tests. This has been done after the CISCE officials analysed that there may be fewer students who will be unable to appear for the remaining exams slated to begin in July.

The board exams of classes 10th and 12th were postponed in view of the country-wide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The board exams have now been scheduled from July 01,2020, to July 14,2020.

According to an CISCE official, the board has received a number of proposals both from schools and parents to change the examination centre.

The CISCE has also directed all the schools to follow the proper government guidelines such as maintaining social distancing. It also asked the students to use hand sanitisers and wear face masks.

The lockdown was initially declared for a 21-day period till April 14,2020. However, it has been extended four times. The lockdown 5.0 beginning June 01 will end on June 30,2020.