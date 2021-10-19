CISCE board postpones Term 1 exam for classes 10, 12

All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time, CISCE says
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for classes 10 and 12 due to reasons “beyond” its control, according to officials.
“CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time,” board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order. The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.