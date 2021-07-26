CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2021: Students can apply for reassessment of scores; Here’s how

The recheck option is not available this year

Class 10 and Class 12 Boards exams were not held this year for major state boards and also for the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE. Recently CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) released the ICSE and ISC examination results using an alternative marking scheme. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 99.98 per cent and that for Class 12, 99.76 per cent of students cleared. Candidates who failed to clear exams or were dissatisfied with their score, need not worry as they can turn to the dispute resolution mechanism devised by the conducting board.

If students have an objection to calculating their results, he/she can write a written application to the school concerned stating the objection on detail along with reasons thereof. The head of school concerned will review the application and if satisfied with the students’ plea will forward the same to CISCE along with his/her comments/remarks and documents supporting the contention within 7 days of declaration of marks, the board said in its exam policy this year.

CISCE will then review the ICSE/ISC marks of that particular candidate and notify the school in case the result needs to be modified. The recheck option is not available this year as marks were awarded on a certain computation fixed by the board. Students can also appear for improvement exams held by the board if they are not happy with the results they have got.

The Board is yet to give a date for the physical examination, as it is subject to the Covid-19 situation but noted that it will commence before September 1, 2021. Moreover, the board will be conducting compartment examinations for students who have been awarded pass certificates but have passed English and three other subjects in class XII and three other subjects in Class X.