CIMA partners with Shanti Business School to teach students finance skills

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) has signed an agreement with Shanti Business School (SBS) for the remote, digital self-paced learning programme namely The CGMA® Finance Leadership Programme. According to the official statement, the partnership aims to enable SBS to offer the CGMA® Finance Leadership Programme to students currently enrolled in its post graduate diploma in management (finance) programme.

The statement said, CGMA® Finance Leadership Programme enables instant on-line access for aspiring business and finance leaders to learn finance skills to the equivalent of a master’s degree. It further provides a new guided learning and assessment route to complete CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification and earn the CGMA® designation. With the help of real-life case simulations, the programme aims to teach a mix of finance, accounting, business, people, leadership and digital skills that are needed to build successful careers, the statement added.

“We have partnered with Shanti Business School to promote our CGMA® Finance Leadership Programme, a complete digital learning platform which will enable business students to become Chartered Global Management Accountants and CIMA members. With the impact of digitalisation, it is crucial for students to have strong skillsets and competencies to stay competitive in job market. I believe the CGMA® Finance Leadership Programme is the right tool that students can use to get the relevant skills and mindset to prepare themselves for the future workforce,” Bhaskar Ranjan Das, director, South Asia, AICPA, CIMA, said.

Further, the statement mentioned that students can start their CIMA journey while studying with SLIIT and start the programme at the appropriate entry level, building on their existing educational achievements. On successfully completion of the programme and fulfillment of practical experience requirements, students will become CIMA members and earn the CGMA® designation, the statement noted.

“This collaboration with CIMA will give opportunity for our SBS students to gain the Chartered Global Management Accountant designation, and will increase their employability and competitiveness on both the national and global labour markets,” Neha Sharma, director, Shanti Business School, Ahmedabad, said.

