Cialfo raises $20 million series B funding to power global momentum and impact

The latest round of funding strengthens Cialfo’s ability to capitalize on increased demand for international student mobility and virtual college recruitment

Singapore-based ed-tech company Cialfo has announced it has raised $20 million in funding as part of a series B extension, led by US-based investment firm Tiger Global. In January, it had raised $40 million round co-led by global investment firm Square Peg and Australian-headquartered SEEK Investments, taking the round size to $60 million.

This brings the total funds raised to date to $77 million, including the initial $15 million in Series A funding in February 2021. The company claims that over 56,000 Indian high school students are utilizing its platform every year to secure undergraduate college admissions.

Cialfo began its India operations in 2019 and has enrolled over 300 high schools and 60 universities. The company aims to increase access to higher education for millions of students worldwide and this latest funding will help the compnay to increase its investment in strategic markets like India, including special scholarships for students.

“Our full focus remains on evolving in a way that positively impacts our students, schools, and ultimately, society, with speed and at scale. This funding will help us to do just that. It naturally also will allow us to invest in continuous product development so we can deliver even more personalized and practical support to our community of students, counselors and universities. Importantly, growing our operations in critical markets, and expanding our 360 offerings to include scholarships, are among the ways we plan to capitalize on this infusion of capital, and give more back in return,” commented by Cialfo CEO and co-founder Rohan Pasari.

