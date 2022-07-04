CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2022 to be announced on this date; Details here

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha or CHSE Odisha is soon going to announce the result for Class 12th. All those who appeared in the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 will be able to check their Odisha +2 results online on the official website – chseodisha.nic.in, once released.

According to local media reports, Minister Samir Dash has confirmed that Odisha Plus 2 Results 2022 will be announced by the end of July for all students. The date and time have yet not been stated by the minister. However, the students are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates on results. It is expected that the exact date of the release of results will be confirmed about 1-2 days prior to the result declaration.

CHSE Odisha 12th Exam 2022 was held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. The board had earlier postponed the exams of Mathematics, Home Science and BFC Biology which were scheduled to be held on May 31 due to the Brajrajnagar polls conducted in the state and rescheduled these exams for June 4, 2022.

How and where to download CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022?

1. Students are advised to visit the official website – chseodisha.nic.in.

2. Navigate the link to the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 flashing on the homepage.

3. Then, enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc. on the login page.

4. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Students can download CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 and save it for future reference.



Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for every minute update. Students will be able to download CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 followed by the above easy steps.