CHSE Odisha board exam: Class XII (Science) result to be released today, check details

The wait of Class XII (Science stream) students who had appeared in the board exams conducted by the state education board of Odisha is going to end today. The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to release the result of Class XII Science stream students today at 12:30 PM. The result of the students will be released on the official website of the state education board- orissaresults.nic.in. The development was announced by the state Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash who also said that the board has devised a new marking scheme for the remaining papers of students which could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the country. More than 1 lakh students had sat in the Class XII board exams from Science stream in the state this year.

The state board exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but got delayed on account of the spread of Coronavirus in the country and imposition of the lockdown by the central government. The board had thought of conducting the remaining exams of the students after the situation got normal in the month of July and even prepared a new schedule for the remaining papers. However, due to the consistent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the board eventually decided against it.

New Assessment scheme

According to an Indian Express report, the board has decided to assess the students on the basis of the marks they obtained in the papers which were conducted before the Covid-19 lockdown. As per the scheme, the students who have appeared in more than 3 papers will be given average marks in remaining papers on the basis of the three best performing papers in which they appeared. Similarly, students who could only sit for three exams will be given average marks in their remaining marks on the basis of their best performing two papers.

How to Check the result

Students should log on to the state education board website to check their results online. Before logging on to the website, students should have their roll number and other vital details ready with them. After reaching the result section on the official website, students will be asked to fill in their roll number along with other details. Students will then be directed to their result pdf. Students are advised to take a print out of their online marksheet or save their marksheet pdf on their computer or mobile phones as the internet marksheet will work as a provisional marksheet till the final marksheet is released by the Odisha board.