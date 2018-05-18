CHSE Odisha +2 result 2018 date, time, official website; all you need to know

CHSE Odisha +2 result 2018 date and time: The results of class 12 science examination will be available on CHSE’s official website-chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 result 2018 date and time: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to declare the class 12 science examination results on May 19. The results of class 12 science examination will be available on CHSE’s official website-chseodisha.nic.in. The students will also be able to check CHSE +2 results on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted the class 12 science exams from March 6 to March 28. Last year, CHSE, Odisha had declared the class 12 examination results on May 31. In 2017, 80.80 percent people students managed to clear the examination in science stream whereas 71.55 percent and 70.39 percent students passed the examination respectively.

CHSE +2 result 2018 date:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the class 12 science examination results on May 19.

CHSE +2 result 2018 time:

The results of Class 12 science examination will be announced around 11.30 am on May 19.

CHSE +2 result 2018 website:

The results of class 12 science examination can be checked on board’s official website chseodisha.nic.in. Results can also be checked on some other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check the result

1. Click on the link website link–chseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on the class 12 science result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name etc.

5. Download or print your result

About CHSE

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in 1982. It was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982. The main purpose of the council was to raise the standard of the higher secondary education in the state. It also regulates and monitors the education policies of the state.