CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 to be declared at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in – Details here

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 results for the Arts stream on Thursday (June 8) on its official website – chseodisha.nic.in and on the Orisha result portal – orissaresults.nic.in.

While the CHSE Class 12 examination for the Commerce and Arts streams began on March 2 and ended on April 4 and April 5, respectively, the examination for the Science stream commenced on March 1 and concluded on April 4.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 date and time

CHSE Odisha declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams result on March 31, during which the council’s President also informed that the Arts results will be declared shortly, by June 8. However, the official notification for the Arts result date and time is awaited from the council.

It may be noted that the Odisha Board will hold a press conference to announce CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result in which pass percentage and other highlights of the result will be shared. After the press conference, the council will activate the result links for the students.

Students who appeared in the CHSE Plus Two Arts examination can check their results using their board exam roll number and registration number.

CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Pass Percentage

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for both Commerce and Science streams this year has gone down drastically. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.12% for the Commerce stream and 83.93 percent for the Science stream.

In the Commerce stream, a total of 24,082 appeared of which 19,526 passed the board exams, while the Science stream saw the participation of 92,950 students of which 78, 938 passed.