CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 to be released today on orrissaresults.nic.in: Check time, and other latest details here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education – CHSE, Odisha is all set to release CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 today. The candidates who appeared in the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Exam will be able to download their results, once released on the official website – orrissaresults.nic.in.

According to the official update, the board is going to announce the results today, 8 August 2022 in a formal press conference. Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce Odisha Class 12 Results 2022 for Arts Stream students.

The board has yet not given official confirmation on the time of the declaration of Class 12 Results for Art Stream. However, the reports are coming from the Bhubaneshwar office of CHSE Odisha that hint the results will be declared during evening hours by 4:30 or 5 PM. Students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website of CHSE.

Earlier, the board had released the results for Class 12 Results for Science and Commerce stream students on 27 July 2022. During the press meeting of that result, the Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash confirmed Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared on 8th August 2022.

How and where to check Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 Online?

Candidates are required to check the official website of CHSE Orissa – orrissaresults.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your Exam Roll Number, Registration Number and Security Captcha Code to log in. The Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 Online will be displayed on the screen. Download Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

The students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify for the CHSE 12th Arts Exam. Those who score an E grade will have to appear in the CHSE Class 12 supplementary exam to get the Higher Secondary Certificate.