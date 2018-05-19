CHSE +2 result 2018 LIVE: Odisha 12th results out today at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Class 12 +2 Result 2018 LIVE updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or CHSE +2 Science results 2018 on 19th May on its official website- chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Class 12 +2 Result 2018 LIVE updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or CHSE +2 Science results 2018 or CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science results 2018 on 19th May on its official website- chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Board has confirmed that CHSE +2 Science result will be available at 11 AM. Students can also check the results on www.orissaresults.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Odisha Board CHSE Plus 2 exam took place from 6 March to 28 March whereas the practical examination were conducted from January 25 to February 5. This year, around 3,80,707 students from 1,504 colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational education streams had appeared for Odisha plus 2 annual examination in 1,106 centres across the state.

Check CHSE Odisha +2 Science Results 2018 LIVE:

How to check Odisha +2 Science Result 2018:

1. Click on the link website link–chseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on the class 12 science result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name etc.

5. Download or print your result

Last year statistics:

In 2017, CHSE, Odisha had declared the class 12 examination results on May 31. In 2017, 80.80 percent people students managed to clear the examination in science stream whereas 71.55 percent and 70.39 percent students passed the Commerce and Arts examination respectively.

About CHSE, Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in 1982. It was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982. The main purpose of the council was to raise the standard of the higher secondary education in the state. It also regulates and monitors the education policies of the state.