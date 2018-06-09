CHSE +2 Result 2018 LIVE: Odisha Board 12th Arts, Commerce results out today at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE +2 Result 2018 LIVE updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is all set to declare CHSE Odisha +2 results 2018 or Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2018 or CHSE +2 Arts Result 2018 at 10:30 AM on chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE +2 Result 2018 LIVE updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is all set to declare CHSE Odisha +2 results 2018 or Odisha Results 2018 or Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2018 or CHSE +2 Arts Result 2018 today (June 9) at 10:30 AM on its official website- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE Class 12th Arts Stream Result 2018 or CHSE Class 12th Commerce Stream Result 2018 can also be checked at third party website like examresults.net and indiaresults.com, in case of any technical glitch or slow server of official websites during the announcement of results.

The date and time were confirmed by an Odisha Board official which said that the scores will be made available in the presence of state education minister Badri Narayan Patra. “The Odisha Board will announce the results of Plus II Arts, Commerce examination on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 10:30 am in presence of Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra,” he said.

76.98% is the overall pass percentage for Odisha CHSE Science results. 96, 41 students scored above 90% marks (28 male and 13 female). Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.23. The Odisha Board CHSE Plus 2 exam took place from 6 March to 28 March whereas the practical examination were conducted from January 25 to February 5. This year, around 3,80,707 students from 1,504 colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational education streams had appeared for Odisha plus 2 annual examination in 1,106 centres across the state.

CHSE +2 Arts, Commerce result 2018: How to check

1. Students can log on to Board’s official website orissaresults.nic.in.

2. Once reaching the home page, students can click on the link- CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2018 or CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result 2018.

3. Students are required to enter relevant details and then click on submit button.

4. Results will now be come out on the screen.

5. Now, download results and take out a print out for future use.

Last year statistics:

In 2017, CHSE, Odisha had declared the class 12 examination results on May 31. In 2017, 80.80 percent people students managed to clear the examination in science stream whereas 71.55 percent and 70.39 percent students passed the Commerce and Arts examination respectively.

About CHSE, Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in 1982. It was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982. The main purpose of the council was to raise the standard of the higher secondary education in the state. It also regulates and monitors the education policies of the state.