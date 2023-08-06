Choose future-ready courses to improve employability

By Vivek Bhandari

In today’s rapidly changing job market, it is essential to have skills that are relevant and future-oriented. With the increasing automation of jobs, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the changing nature of work, it is crucial to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies to remain employable.

To prepare for the future job market, it is essential to take courses that are future-ready. These courses lay the foundation to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the job market of tomorrow. Here are some of the most promising future-ready courses to boost employability:

Data Science and Analytics: With the increasing use of data in business decision-making, the demand for professionals skilled in data science and analytics is consistently growing across industries. Professionals who can extract insights from data, communicate effectively, and drive actionable results can leverage their skills to fulfil this demand. Data science and analytics courses equip individuals with the skills to analyze and interpret data, create data models, and build predictive algorithms. These courses cover a range of topics, including data mining, machine learning, and statistical modeling, and can prepare individuals for roles such as data analyst, data scientist, and business analyst. These careers offer excellent growth prospects, competitive salaries, and the opportunity to work on exciting projects that shape the future. IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIT Kanpur are the Indian flagship institutions that offer these courses. Furthermore, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), and University of California, Berkeley (UCB) are among the top global institutions that offer these courses.

Cybersecurity: As the world becomes more digital, cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and pervasive, posing significant threats to individuals, businesses, and governments. This has resulted in a significant shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Cybersecurity courses cover a range of topics, including network security, ethical hacking, and cybersecurity risk management. Pursuing a career in cybersecurity provides individuals with excellent job prospects, competitive salaries, and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact by protecting critical information and infrastructure. Apart from MIT, CMU, and UCB, University of Cambridge, Purdue University, and Stanford University feature in the list of top global universities offering cybersecurity courses.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): Courses on AI and ML are highly useful for the future as these technologies continue to transform various sectors including healthcare, finance, transportation, and manufacturing and shape the way we live and work. Courses in AI and ML cover topics such as natural language processing, deep learning, and neural networks. Individuals with AI and ML skills can find opportunities in fields such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, and virtual assistants. Professionals in the fields of AI and ML can contribute to technological advancements, drive automation and efficiency, make data-driven decisions, deliver personalized experiences, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship. With the growing demand for AI and ML expertise, these courses offer excellent career prospects and opportunities for individuals to make a significant impact. Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS), and Tsinghua University, China rank among the top global institutions offering AI and ML courses.

Healthcare: The demand for healthcare professionals is rapidly increasing due to factors such as population growth, aging populations, and advancements in medical technology. Healthcare courses cover a wide range of disciplines, including medicine, nursing, pharmacy, public health, healthcare administration, and allied health professions. These courses focus on providing quality patient care and improving health outcomes. Individuals learn about evidence-based medicine, patient safety, healthcare ethics, and develop effective communication skills. They gain an understanding of disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management. By enrolling in healthcare courses, individuals can contribute to the advancement of healthcare, make a positive impact on individuals’ lives, and play a crucial role in shaping the future of the healthcare industry. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, and University of Delhi are top-ranked Indian institutions offering these courses. Moreover, Harvard University, University of Oxford, and Johns Hopkins University are well-known global institutions offering courses in this field.

Digital Marketing: The future of marketing is digital. Traditional marketing methods are being complemented and, in some cases, replaced by digital strategies. Courses on digital marketing equip individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. They provide insights into the latest trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in digital marketing, enabling individuals to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to changing industry dynamics. These courses cover a wide range of topics, including search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and data analytics. By completing these courses, individuals can qualify for roles such as digital marketing specialist, social media manager, content marketer, SEO specialist, email marketing strategist, and digital advertising professional. The demand for digital marketing professionals is expected to continue to rise as businesses increasingly focus on building their online presence and driving customer engagement through digital channels. IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta are top-ranked Indian institutes that offer these courses. Globally, King’s College, London, Imperial College, London, and University of Melbourne are renowned for their offerings in this area.

Renewable Energy: With climate change becoming an increasingly urgent issue, the demand for professionals with renewable energy skills is growing. By enrolling in renewable energy courses, individuals can gain a deep understanding of clean energy technologies, such as solar power, wind power, hydropower, bioenergy, and geothermal energy. They learn about the environmental benefits of renewable energy sources, including their potential to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and minimize ecological impacts. These courses address climate change and environmental concerns, promote energy independence and security, drive economic growth and job creation, foster innovation and technological advancements, support sustainable development, and nurture a green economy. By pursuing courses on renewable energy, individuals can play a crucial role in shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come. MIT, NTU, and Technical University of Denmark feature in the list of high-ranked global universities offering these courses.

Sustainable Architecture: The field of sustainable architecture is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in technology, changing regulations, and increased environmental awareness. By enrolling in sustainable architecture courses, individuals stay updated on the latest industry trends by learning about sustainable materials, energy-efficient building systems, water conservation, waste reduction, and site planning strategies that minimize environmental impact. They are also exposed to passive design strategies, such as orientation, insulation, natural ventilation, and daylighting, to reduce energy consumption. The demand for sustainable buildings is increasing as individuals, organizations, and governments recognize the importance of environmental stewardship. By completing these courses, individuals position themselves to meet market demand and align with client expectations. University College, London, MIT, and Dleft University of Technology, Netherlands feature among the top-ranked global universities offering these courses.

Entrepreneurship: With the changing nature of work, entrepreneurship has become an increasingly popular career path. Entrepreneurship courses cover a wide range of business topics, including business planning, marketing, finance, operations, leadership, and strategy. By enrolling in these courses, individuals gain a solid foundation in these essential business skills, which are highly valued in the job market. The skills gained through these courses, such as problem-solving, adaptability, leadership, and innovation, are transferable to various roles and industries. Even for those who do not start their own ventures immediately, entrepreneurship courses enhance career prospects by making individuals more attractive to employers seeking entrepreneurial qualities and a willingness to take initiative. The best Indian universities that provide these programs include IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta. Wharton Business School at University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, INSEAD, France, and London Business School are some premiere global institutions that offer these courses.

In conclusion, the job market is constantly evolving, and it is essential to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and skills to remain employable. Future-ready courses in fields such as data science and analytics, cybersecurity, AI and ML, healthcare, digital marketing, renewable energy, sustainable architecture, and entrepreneurship can prepare individuals for the jobs of tomorrow and help boost their career prospects. Investing in these courses can be a smart decision that pays off in the long run.

The author is CEO, founder, Scholarly.