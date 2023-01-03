Chitkara University partners with ServiceNow to roll out Academic University Programme

Chitkara University has announced its partnership with ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects, as per an official statement. The programme aims to benefit 500 students every year and is part of a global skilling initiative called RiseUp with ServiceNow.

Furthermore, the programme claims to incorporate practical simulations, with access to ServiceNow curriculum covering subjects such as ServiceNow Advanced Fundamentals, IT Service Management, Scripting and Application Development merging text-book knowledge with practical application.

“Through autonomy in curriculum integration our students will benefit and create a new career path for themselves, become job ready and thrive in the digital economy,” Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said.

With inputs from ANI.