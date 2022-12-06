Chitkara University partners with Federation University Australia to deliver course on water management

Chitkara university has collaborated with Federation University Australia to deliver a course on Management of Water resources. The collaboration aims to come up with ways and means to deal with water management problems.

According to an official statement, as many as 30 students have been selected who will be taught to think in a holistic way to solve the water related issues. This course aims to develop Systems Thinking skills in addition to helping young budding engineering students to understand the multi-disciplinary nature of water resource management.

This travel is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australian Government’s Mobility grants and Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), Victorian State Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, observed “The systems thinking skills acquired in this course through a mix of teaching methods in a multi-cultural environment will help prepare our graduates for a dynamically changing world. The collaborative nature of this course also aims to strengthen bonds between India and Australia, while building problem solving skills through sharing of better practices.”

The project will be spearheaded by Harpreet Singh Kandra, academic and researcher, Federation University. He said that these collaborations enable Internationalisation of Curriculum (IoC) which is a mandate by the government as well. “The students are learning social, economic, environmental and management aspects of water management while also understanding the multidisciplinary, multicultural and interdisciplinary nature of this subject,” Kandra added.

