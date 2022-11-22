Chitkara University partners with DSCI for programmes on cyber security

Chitkara University has signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) – National Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security Technology Development (NCoE) for collaboration on conducting joint programmes on cyber security and privacy, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, the agreement was signed by Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, and Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI, in the campus premises. Present on occasion were senior officials and industry stalwarts from the organisations including SBI Cards, ONGC, POSOCO, NHPC, DSCI, SAIL, LTI Mindtree, CIALFOR among others.

Under the collaboration, Chitkara University and DSCI claim to work jointly as an official industry partner and focus on various areas for cyber security and privacy with core objectives such as strengthening further research and innovation in the field of cyber security, contributing to the realisation of national goals and strategies of cyber security, promoting technology thinking in cyber security and developing security technology community.

“This association will help students and aspiring research scholars alike who are keen on pursuing research in Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Block chain Technology,” Chitkara said.

