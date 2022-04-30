China to permit ‘some’ Indian students to return to campus

Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities have been relieved as China has announced plans to allow the return of ‘some’ of them who have been stranded in India for over two years following the visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Medicine is a practical-oriented course and despite all the efforts by universities to make online classes more interactive, it is not the same kind of exposure. I will be able to return to campus and also appear in offline exams,” Rohit Kumar Yadav, an MBBS student, Shihezi University, said.

“The past two years have been very difficult not only personally but also academically. I hope it’s all over now and we can get back to normal campus life,” a student of the University of South China, Hengyang, said.

According to the announcement, students have been asked to submit required information by filling up a Google Form by May 8, 2022, on the Indian Embassy’s website. In addition, few students said that the chances of fourth-year and final-year students returning to campuses are high as they require practical experience more than first- or second-year students.

According to earlier reports, over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine in Chinese colleges, are stuck in India after they returned home as the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. They could not return to China due to the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government to arrest the spread of the contagion. Following the Chinese announcement, the Indian Embassy in Beijing sought the details of the students intending to return.

With inputs from PTI.