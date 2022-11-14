Children’s Day 2022: Reasons why art education is beneficial for children’s early learning

By Manya Roongta and Krish Nawal

Art education imparts knowledge beyond just art and craft in various disciplines like music, dance, theatre, performing arts, etc. The recognition of art education is relatively lower in India as the people pursuing it are lesser. But contrary to the notion, art education plays a vital role in a child’s personality development, developing creative expression and sharpening their senses.

Holistic development

Today, every industry and job demands innovation, creativity, out-of-the-box ideas, and impeccable interpersonal skills. This is why schools must inculcate art education in their curriculums to ensure students’ holistic and creative development at an early age. Art instills technological competencies and vital skills such as critical awareness, independence, problem-solving, focus, patience and perseverance amongst the children and this way, it prepares them for adulthood.

Boosts creativity

For starters, art education encourages creativity and engagement beyond conventional methods. Students are not caged in the web of cramming facts and are motivated to explore their interests. They have a free hand to seek inspiration from any source and build an artistic piece of their own.



Improves cognitive skills

Simple activities such as holding crayons, colouring, cutting, drawing, stroking with paintbrushes, dancing, performing, etc., help students develop fine motor skills with this hands-on educational approach. Art also helps children understand the cause-and-effect practice. For instance, using scissors will help cut the paper into shapes, pushing crayons harder will colour the drawings all the more darker, different steps in sync with the music when sequenced together will make a dance performance, etc.

Fostering an understanding of teamwork and accepting mistakes

If you want children to understand complex and sensitive subjects such as teamwork, group learning, etc., then art education is the way to go. Bring children together, give them an outcome to be achieved, and they will understand how working as a team will help them pursue their creative interests and complete the shared goal easily. This is when they also learn to balance their emotions, take accountability for situations, understand the importance of empathy, and accept their mistakes.

Instills decision-making, self-confidence and self-motivation skills

Students also gather critical-thinking skills as they first have to plan and eventually follow the roadmap to create their masterpieces. When handcrafting an art piece, they are the decision-makers, as the scope of creativity is unlimited. Hence, art education plays a vital role in honing students’ decision-making skills and boosting their self-confidence. Children also get a chance to explore, become self-learners, and be independent as they deal with various challenges while motivating themselves to stay focused on their goals.

Improves concentration levels

The saying- ‘all work and no play’ holds relevance for children. Long hours of studying without any co-curricular activities can make them dull and affect their personality development. Usually perceived as a leisure activity and a deviation from studies, art helps students improve their academic performance. Even an hour of an art-based activity of their choice can enhance their concentration levels and help them stay focused on their studies.

To sum up

Imbibing art education in all forms broadens students’ outlook towards life and makes them independent. It helps them understand the importance of decision-making, taking onus for one’s faults and the power of creating an art piece independently despite all the roadblocks. Art education, with its myriad of benefits, helps students inculcate learning about valuable life lessons and skills. It also gives them a safe zone to practice a wide range of skills and motivates them to perform better academically. As Children’s Day is just around the corner, what better way to promote art education as an imperative tool for a child’s holistic development!

(The authors are Founders of Children’s Art Museum of India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)