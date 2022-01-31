Children belong to the classroom

The road to prosperity passes through reformed classrooms

By Ashok Pandey & Amit Kumar

At the 73rd Republic Day parade, the education ministry’s tableau showcased NEP 2020, reiterating its commitment to prioritise education. High-quality education for all and lifelong learning is no more a domestic agenda anywhere in the world. Education is the sheet anchor to bridge the inequalities in society and usher in economic prosperity. Global experiences have proved that the road to prosperity passes through reformed classrooms.

The pandemic has normalised our collective understanding of the crisis in learning. The unprecedented school closures have exacerbated inequalities in educational opportunities. The virus’s fast mutating variants seem unstoppable even in the wake of a super-fast invention and rollout of vaccines. A recent Boston Consulting Group report, ‘India Needs To Learn – A Case for Keeping Schools Open’, concludes that India has had pandemic-driven school closures for about two years.

The report adds that while many efforts have been made towards online education, penetration and effectiveness remain woefully inadequate. Lack of device, bandwidth, emotional connection with peers and teachers, increased child exploitation, missing mid-day meals (the only source of nutrition for many) and lack of language and numeracy proficiency will have a cumulative loss of future skills and earnings.

Thankfully, the new variant Omicron has spared the intensity and the speed of spread as was widely feared. Vaccines for children are on the shelf. Governments are better prepared to deal with emergencies, and people are more confident, leaving minimal rationale to keep schools closed. Parents have begun to see the cost of continued shutdowns, students have peaked home fatigue, and health issues are becoming severe.

Classrooms meant to shape lives are empty, reminding us of Susan K Hansen’s imagery of a classroom:

Thus the nurturing begins

Within the confines of this chrysalis

Called “classroom.”

Changing voices can be heard

As “I can’t” becomes

“I’ll try” becomes “I did it!”

We need to reflect on what has worked during the pandemic and what has not? What have children missed, and how much can we retrieve? These are not easy questions. As we resume classes after a prolonged deferment, the following imperatives must be considered.

Teacher and technology: No classroom can rise above high-quality teacher and teaching. New models of teacher preparedness and development will be helpful. Only a great teacher can transform lives. Technology has played its role; digital equality is a new infrastructure. But it cannot replace a great teacher. Technology can scale access as it should. It should help personalise learning to free up the teacher’s time from the mundane work to refocus on the high-value contribution in improving learning.

Whole-child education: As students return, they will carry the baggage of experiences. Many vital life-changing learning experiences are missing in most of them. Scars of trauma, losses, isolation, uncertainties, learning gaps will require a commitment to look at the whole child, a need recognised for a long time, but the urgency is unparalleled. Also, preparing students to adapt to the future needs of work and related skills and competencies should not get out of focus.

Adaptation and restructuring: The pandemic’s most profound lesson is adaptive leadership and responsive structures and policies. Flexibility is the name of maximising access. The NCERT’s revised academic calendar during the first wave of the pandemic came in for a global commendation. Schools must draw a cue and reimagine what structural changes in scheduling, pedagogy, remediation, assessments, sports and cultural activities will accelerate resilience building.

‘Vedas to Metaverse’, the 73rd Republic Day parade’s tableau’s title, signals bridging of the past with the present and creating a sustainable future. It must also signal a recognition of the challenges we encounter as we navigate environmental vagaries, mental and health issues, rising inequalities, and the rapidly changing face of work. Only a responsive ecosystem will bring back the glory of classrooms, as Hansen scripted in her ‘Metamorphosis’.

Pandey is director, Ahlcon Group of Schools, and Kumar is director, Shabda (risk & consultancy services) and co-founder, kManthan