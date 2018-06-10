Child Prodigy! 16-year-old Kasibhatta Samhitha is Telangana’s youngest engineer

Samhita said that she wants to get into the power sector. She said, “I want to get into the sector to serve the country and bring it at par with rest of the world.”

Normally, a student has to be around the age of 22 when he/she graduates from studying engineering, however that is definitely not the case with the Telangana’s finest, Kasibhatta Samhitha. At the age of 16, Kasibhatta Samhitha has achieved what takes years for others to complete. At 16, Kasibhatta Samhitha is now Telangana’s youngest woman engineer. Her parents found out that she could memorise capital of various countries across the world at the age of 3. Samhitha’s parents guided her gift and encouraged her to accelerate in studies. She, in fact, gave her class 10 exam at the tender age of 10.

While speaking to ANI, Samhita said that she wants to get into the power sector. She said, “I want to get into the sector to serve the country and bring it at par with rest of the world.”

“I cleared class 10 at the age of 10 yrs. I secured 8.8 GPA in 10th & 89% in Intermediate,” says Kasibhatta Samhitha. After she cleared class 10, she asked the government to relax age for her. She said, “I then approached the govt for pursuing engineering as I needed age relaxation. I opted for electrical & electronics engineering.” After she opted for engineering, Kasibhatta Samhitha aced here as well and managed to grab 8.85 GPA.

Two years after she cleared her class 10 examinations, in 2014, Kasibhatta Samhitha scored 89% in the Intermediate course. She appeared for the course from Nalanda Junior College.