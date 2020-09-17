Chhattisgarh’s ‘Korea’ students get ‘mohalla’ classes; how informal set-ups are helping students study

Rana has started this with an aim to bring schools at their doorsteps as schools remain closed. Image: ANI

Good news for Chhattisgarh’s ‘Korea’ students! Yes, there is a place called ‘Korea’ in the state, which is now in the spotight for a good and unique initiative. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic educational institutions have shifted to online mode. Students are being taught and given assignments, tests and study material via online means. However, there are many students in several parts of the country where they do not have access to all online tools or have trouble accessing/ studying/ understanding the work through online classes.

In order to educate students who do not have access to the technological means, many informal set-ups have been established. In a recent case, Rudra Rana, a government school teacher in Korea district of Chhattisgarh has started a ‘mohalla’ class where he teaches students with a blackboard strapped around his bike. According to a report by ANI, Rana has started this with an aim to bring schools at their doorsteps as schools remain closed.

According to the report, he carries blackboards, books and placards. As he reaches in the mohalla, he rings a bell and students come outside to take the classes. Just like a regular school, classes start after a prayer session and students are being taught according to the syllabus given by the government schools. Rana also travels to various regions in the district to provide education.

Another teacher has also been roaming in the region with a television on bike educating students via animated videos, the report added. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh state government, in August, has also introduced a scheme Padhai Tuhar Para’ focused on teaching children with the help of community in their villages.

Chhattisgarh: A teacher in Korea conducts 'mohalla' classes for school students on his motorcycle. "As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep. Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful," says Rudra Rana, the teacher. pic.twitter.com/N32f6OlzCN — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Similar set-ups have also been made in Delhi. Alongside the banks of the Yamuna river and under Barapullah flyover, students who go to MCD schools are being gathered. These schools run from morning to evening helping many children. It is to note that these students have been sitting apart maintaining social distancing and they are also being given sanitizers.