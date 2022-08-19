Chhattisgarh govt to set up English medium colleges in every district of state in next three years

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to set up English medium colleges in all districts of the state over the next three years. According to an official, this move is aimed to facilitate the native students to pursue higher studies in the state itself. He further added that the move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on the parents, whose wards have to go outside the state to pursue education after grade 12

Bhupesh Baghel, chief minister (CM), Chhattisgarh has given instructions to the chief s of the state to submit the action plan in this regard within 10 days. “The institutes, to be named as Swami Atmanand English Medium Model Colleges, will be set up in all the district headquarters over the next three years. The decision has been taken after witnessing good response to Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools started by the state government,” Baghel said in the note sent to the chief secretary.

“Initially, 10 English medium colleges will be opened in major cities of the state from the next academic session starting June 2023. It will later be replicated in all the district headquarters over the next three years in a phase-wise manner,” the CM added.

As per Baghal, there is no English medium government college in the state and students have to take admission in metropolitan colleges for higher education. The CM further added, “Students studying in English medium schools will not have to go out of the state for higher education after grade 12.” Students and their parents have to bear a huge financial burden as they have to take admission in (the colleges located in) metropolitan cities, the chief minister noted.

