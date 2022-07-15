Chhattisgarh govt to seek parents’ support to improve quality of education

The Chhattisgarh school education department has decided to seek active participation of parents to improve quality of education and learning abilities of students. The campaign is also aimed at bringing children with special needs and out-of-school children to school, officials stated.

In a letter to all district education officers (DEO), S Bharathidasan, school education secretary has directed to start necessary preparations to roll out the ‘Parents Awareness Campaign’ in all schools, a public relations department official said. The campaign will address issues like how parents can be motivated to pay attention to the education of their children and creating a better learning environment for kids at home.

Furthermore, it will also cater to issues like assistance required to deal with language problem, admission of children in anganwadi (government-run women and child care centres), bringing children with special needs and out of school children back to classes and facilities required in schools.

Under the campaign, which will focus mainly on primary students, the school management committee will hold discussions with parents on how they can play an active role in improving the quality of education and bring in innovative ideas, he said. A core group will be constituted for the implementation of the drive which will have five departmental officers each from district and development block level as its members, he said.

A district assistant programme officer, an academic member of the District Institute of Education and Training, a master trainer and an assistant block education officer will be in the core group.

At the cluster level, a member of the school management committee, a teacher, a mother of a student, a public representative and an influential person will be included in the group.

The core group will draft an action plan on how to involve parents in the drive and issues to be discussed, he said.

