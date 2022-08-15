Chhattisgarh govt to hold ‘Hamar Tiranga’ in schools, celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

To mark 75 years of Independence, Chhattisgarh government has announced to hold ‘Hamar Tiranga‘ campaign in schools of the state between August 20 and 30, 2022, an official stated.

The state government official further mentioned that detailed guidelines on how to conduct the campaign have been given to all collectors, district education officers and district mission coordinators by Bharathidasan, secretary of the School Education Department.

According to Bharathidasan, as a part of the campaign various programmes will be organised in government, private and government-aided schools under the name and style of ‘Hamar Tiranga‘. “The aim is to spread the spirit of patriotism and convey the story of martyrs and freedom fighters. It will help understand the true meaning of freedom in the present context,” he said.

As part of the campaign, the film ‘Gandhi‘ will be screened free for students between grade 11 and 12 in nearby theatres or smart classrooms, and authorities have been asked to make preparations in this regard, the official added.

With inputs from PTI.

