Chhattisgarh govt gives nod to draft policy for higher educational institutions in PPP mode

The Chhattisgarh government has approved the draft of a policy to set up higher educational institutions under public-private partnership (PPP) mode to provide quality education to youth from backward areas. According to an official statement, the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

“The cabinet has approved the proposed policy draft for setting up higher educational institutions under public-private partnership mode to increase the state’s gross admission ratio in the higher education sector and to provide quality education facilities to the youth from backward and extremely backward areas,” the official said.

As per the statement, the cabinet has also given its nod to the policy for procurement of paddy and maize procurement under support price which will start from November 1. The cabinet further decided additional food grains will be provided in October, November and December on ration cards (except APL cards) issued under the state scheme equivalent to the food grains entitled under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the official added.

Besides, the quantity of rice entitled under the ration cards (except APL cards) under the state scheme would be distributed free to beneficiaries in November and December, the statement noted.

Furthermore, the policy of paddy and maize procurement on support price in the Kharif marketing year 2022-23 was also approved by the Cabinet. “Under this, paddy will be procured from November 1 this year to January 31, 2023 and maize will be purchased from November 1, 2022 to February 28 next year,” the official said.

With inputs from PTI

