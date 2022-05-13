Chhattisgarh board to release CGBSE Class X, XII results soon – check date and time

In a huge relief to lakhs of students, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced its decision to announce the Class X and XII board exams on Saturday.

According to the CGBSE statement, it will declare the results at 12 noon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.g.nic.in. To check their results online, students will be required to submit their roll numbers as given on the admit card.

Close to 8 lakh students appeared for the exam in Class X and XII in the exam this year that concluded in March 2022. The passing percentage in 2021 in Class XII was 97.43%, while the passing percentage for Class X was 100%.

Here’s how to check results

*Students may first go to the official website of the board

*After going to the site, they may click on the link ‘CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022’.

*Now, students are required to submit their roll number and other details.

*Results will soon appear on the

*Students may now go through their results

*Now, students are required to download their results and keep it safely with them for future use.

Importantly, the state government will offer free helicopter rides for toppers this year.

“To motivate students, toppers from class 10 and 12 of their regions will be given free helicopter rides. This will also motivate other students of their region and will give a flight to their dreams,” IE quoted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as saying earlier.

He added, “I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase.”